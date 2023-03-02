BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the East Columbus Gators for a 5-1 victory on Wednesday. West Bladen bounced back from their 6-1 defeat to Purnell Swett 24 hours prior with a stellar performance at home. Senior winger’s Lainey Autry and Eva Ayala-Martinez both scored a brace in a dominating performance from the Lady Knights. The Knights kept their opponents pinned back in their own half for the first 30 minutes of the game and their constant pressing got them goals.

Sophomore Jessica Verdugo-Gomez scored the first goal of the game after four minutes played. West Bladen kept on the front foot and sent a flurry of shots towards the Gators goal and Autry was their biggest attacking threat on the right-flank. Ayala-Martinez sat at the far post before scoring a beautiful upper 90 strike to make the score 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in the first half. The Gators started to fight back toward the last 10-12 minutes of the first half and a solo-run via junior midfielder Josie Welch almost paid off but her shot trickled wide.

The Knights immediately responded with another goal from Ayala-Martinez from the same position she scored her first. East Columbus entered the second half with a bit more intensity and were able to test junior keeper Briana Carranza Toledo’s gloves. The Gators early pressure in the second half finally paid off and senior midfielder Harmony Somerville smashed in her shot from distance.

West Bladen responded once more with a charging solo-run down the flank from sophomore O’Mara McDonald but failed to convert the 1v1 with the Gators keeper and her shot was deflected out for a corner kick. The following corner kick bounced around in the box and fell to the feet of Autry before her shot from distance snuck into the net to make the game 4-1 with 23 minutes remaining in the 2nd half.

Autry was on the hunt for her second goal and almost got it after outrunning the opponents backline but sent her shot over the bar. Autry switched to the left flank and gave her opponents nightmares by exploiting the space in behind with her pace. The Gators should’ve taken that as a warning but Autry outran their backline once more and this time slotted her shot into the bottom left corner to put the game out of reach with 14 minutes remaining.

West Bladen will try to keep momentum going in their next game away to Purnell Swett on Monday.