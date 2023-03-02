ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles draw with the South Columbus Stallions in a non-conference match-up on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles pressed their opponents from the front for the entire game but couldn’t get their shot past the South Columbus keeper. Sophomore forward Jackie Medina-Leal was active up and down the flank trying to make things happen for the Lady Eagles. The first half didn’t have many shots but East Bladen controlled most of the possession in their opponent’s half.

The Lady Eagles upped their intensity coming into the second half and created more chances in their opponent’s box. East Bladen’s wave of attacks eventually got them a penalty kick with only 6 minutes past since the start of the second half. The Lady Eagles, unfortunately, sent their penalty kick rattling off the upright to keep the game at nil-nil. South Columbus dodged a bullet but was still under heavy pressure from the host team. Medina-Leal charged down the right flank before trickling a cross to junior midfielder Julia Stanley but her shot went over the bar.

The Lady Eagles continued to crash into their opponent’s box with their flurry of shots missing the mark. The Stallions’ keeper and backline kept busy but were able to escape the game with the draw. East Bladen Coach Jay Raynor and his team will look to build upon this result despite not scoring. East Bladen will go on the road to face Lumberton for their next game in another non-conference duel on Friday.