BLADENBORO — The West Columbus Vikings defeated the West Bladen Knights for an 8-6 victory in a non-conference matchup. The Vikings lineup got ahead of their opponents early with 4 runs scored at the top of the first inning as the Knights struggled to find a way out. Senior pitcher Garrison Carr was called upon to get the Knights out of their early jam before the host got a chance to respond at the plate.

Sophomore outfielder Hezikiah Adams led things off for the Knights and was walked before eventually advancing to third base. Sophomore infielder Garrett Dunham was walked as well and stole second base to get the Knights in a favorable scoring position. The pressure got to the Vikings and Adams scored the Knights’ first run off a wild pitch in the dirt. Sophomore outfielder Cade Allen smashed an RBI single to bring Dunham home to close out the first inning.

The Vikings got two runners on base off walks before Frank Deleon stepped up to the plate to smash a two RBI double in the second inning to make the score 6-2. West Bladen changed pitchers once more to wiggle out of another jam with two Vikings runners on first and second. This time sophomore Brady Durden threw the decisive third out to stop the bleeding and get the Knights to the next inning.

The Knights missed out on an opportunity to score with two runners on base and were caught trying to steal third base to conclude the third inning. West Columbus had a chance to extend their lead but left two runners stranded as Durden delivered the heat on the mound. The Knights went within one of their opponents on a sac fly from senior infielder Kaden Revels in the bottom of the fourth inning.

West Bladen brought in senior Bryce Fuller to give them solid pitching to get them out of the fifth inning unscathed. Unfortunately for the Knights, they left another runner stranded in scoring position to get out of the fifth inning with nothing. The West Columbus lineup became a bit stagnant and failed to score in the top of the sixth, leaving a runner stranded at second base. Dunham batted first for the Knights but was walked after a solid duel with West Columbus pitcher Evan Ward. Senior first baseman Hunter Smith smacked a single down the line to get the Knights’ two runners on base.

Ward threw his way out of the jam with two strikeouts in a row before junior Jordan Hester grounded out to first. The Vikings were able to round the bases off balls and wild pitches in the dirt to take a three-run lead in the final inning. The Knights attempted to resurrect the game in the bottom of the seventh inning and started off positively with a runner on 1st and second base.

Ward responded to the pressure with a strikeout against Adams at the top of the Knights’ lineup. A mental error in baserunning caused a runner to be thrown out at third in a sly attempt to steal. Fuller stepped up to the plate and battled Ward threw multiple pitches to eventually be walked. Dunham drove home Andre Moore with an RBI single straight through to center field to make the score 8-6 with 2 outs in the bottom of the seventh. Smith was walked to give the Knights an opportunity with the bases loaded but Ward found the decisive strikeout to help the Vikings escape with the win.

West Bladen will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the East Columbus Gators away from home.