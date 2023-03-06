Softball

BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the West Columbus Vikings for a 24-1 victory in a non-conference matchup on Friday. The Lady Knights bats were swinging often and their pitching was lights out to steamroll their opponents at home. The host scored a total of 10 runs in the second inning to assert their dominance at the plate.

Sophomore Holland Davis went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and trotted home for three runs scored to lead the Lady Knights in hitting. West Bladen was comfortable at the plate with over 13 hits in four innings of work to get their first win of the season.

West Bladen senior pitchers Kylie Durden and Madison Taylor combined arm strength to sit down 9 Viking batters and only allowed one hit the whole game. Durdan started the first three innings of the game so she’ll be credited with the win in the stat sheet. The Lady Knights will look to keep momentum on Monday when they travel away to South Brunswick.

TABOR CITY — The South Columbus Stallions defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 10-2 victory on Friday night in a non-conference matchup. The Lady Eagles got on the board twice in the first inning with the help of sophomore outfielder Martha Simmions’ single to bring home Karli Priest and Jenna Brice. South Columbus responded by tying the game in the bottom of the first before going on an absolute tear at the plate to eventually score 8 unanswered runs.

Sophomore Carmen Buck went 4-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored to lead the Stallions in hitting. Junior Brileigh Ward smashed a 3-run home run in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach. South Columbus had an excellent night on the mound with 8 strikeouts and allowed two runs on four hits. East Bladen will host West Brunswick in their next game on Thursday.

Baseball

TABOR CITY- The East Bladen Eagles defeated the South Columbus Stallions for a 13-3 victory on Friday in a non-conference matchup. The Eagles scored 9 runs in the fifth inning to close out their second blowout victory over the Stallions in a week’s time. Seniors Zamar Lewis, Garrison Tatum, and Ty Mathis were outstanding at the plate for the Eagles. Lewis ended the night with an RBI double and scored a run. Mathis went long and rounded the bases for an RBI triple, while Tatum led all Eagles batters and finished the night with a 2-run double.

Senior right-hander Coleman Tatum struck out seven hitters and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings of work. The Eagles will hope to keep winning momentum when they take on Terry Sanford away from home on Monday.

Girls’ Soccer

LUMBERTON- The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Lumberton Pirates for a 1-nil victory on Friday in a non-conference matchup. The Lady Eagles freshmen Gabby Rebollar scored the game-deciding goal in the second half to secure her team’s first win of the season. Coach Jay Raynor and the Lady Eagles will travel away to New Hanover on Tuesday in hopes of keeping the winning momentum.