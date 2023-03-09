LUMBERS RIDGE — The Midway Raiders won the second SAC 7 Conference Golf match on Monday with a 360 team score with West Bladen trailing in second with a 365 team score. The Raiders were led by Logan Atkins and Kaison Marley as they made light-work of Scothurst Golf Course. East Bladen finished in third place with a 370 team score, as Clinton and Fairmont tied for fourth with 377, and Red Springs finished fifth with a 414 team score.

Atkins stood out with an individual score of 73 and Marley was just a stroke shy with an individual score of 74 to round-out the top two. West Bladen Isaac Mendoza shot an 85 to finish fifth in the individual standings and East Bladen’s Chase Knight finished tied for seventh with an 87. The Knight’s Trenton Meares took the ninth spot with an individual score of 88.

The third SAC 7 Conference Golf match will be hosted by Clinton at Coharie Golf Course on Monday.