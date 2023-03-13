ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles sweep the West Brunswick Trojans in their home-and-away series last Thursday and Friday in a non-conference matchup. The Lady Eagles won Thursday’s match-up for a 10-2 victory and won 3-1 the next night.

Thursday

East Bladen was down 2-1 going into the fifth inning on a chilly Thursday night but the Lady Eagles lineup got hot over the plate to score 9 unanswered runs. East Bladen freshmen utility hitter Cabria Baldwin crushed a ball over the outfielder’s head before rounding the bases for a triple to lead off the fifth-inning explosion. Sophomore first-basemen Gabriella Bray slapped a single down the left-field line to bring Baldwin home and tie the game at 2-2.

Senior shortstop Karli Priest would find her way on base with a single and Bray would eventually advance herself to third base with a steal to get the Lady Eagles in a favorable position. Sophomore left-fielder Martha Simmons brought Bray and Priest home with a cracking double off her bat to take the lead. The Lady Eagles would go-on to score 5 more times before their opponent could scrap their way out of the inning.

The Eagles’ freshmen right-hander Jenna Brice threw a complete game and only allowed two runs on five hits on top of the mound. Priest stood out at the plate with a 3-for-4 night with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored to her name. Baldwin finished the night at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance, a triple, an RBI, and two runs scored.

Friday

SHALLOTTE — East Bladen senior Laura Davisson got the start on the mound and sat down 13 batters while only giving up three hits in seven innings of work. Jenna Brice strolled home in the fourth inning on a Trojan error to get the Eagles on top 1-0. The Eagles were quiet until the fifth inning when freshman right-fielder Niyah Wooten singled and eventually found herself on third base after defensive mistakes by the Trojans. Sophomore Mollie Tolar was thrown out but her infield hit was enough to bring Wooten across the home plate to extend the Lady Eagles’ lead.

Karli Priest has been a reliable hitter for East Bladen this season and she drove in the third run in the sixth inning. The Trojans’ senior pitcher Ava Caison drove in her team’s only run in their half of the sixth inning. East Bladen now moves to 2-3 on the season and will open up their first conference game against Midway on Tuesday.