CHAPEL HILL — East Bladen’s women’s head coach Patty Evers received the Wooden Legacy Award on Saturday to add to her long list of coaching achievements in her 22-year-long career. The honor was presented to Coach Evers at the Dean E. Smith Center during the NCHSAA State Championship game. This award is given to coaches who not only show excellence on the court but off the court, with their ability to push their student-athletes to their very best. The National High School Coaches Association in partnership with John Wooden Family Foundation made this award presentation possible.

“Today I was honored with the biggest award of my coaching career,” stated Coach Evers on her Facebook page. “A big thank you goes out to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. I have been blessed with some of the best student athletes I could have ever imagined.” Coach Evers expressed her gratitude toward the community, as well as her coaching staff, family, friends, and colleagues in her post on Saturday.

Coach Evers got her 500th win in her 22nd season as East Bladen head coach this January and she has an overall record of 584-142. She’s won 13 conference titles, four Eastern Regional titles, and four state runner-up finishes in a solid body of work. All her achievements on the court earned her immortal status when East Bladen named their gym after her before the new season tipped off this winter.

Her impact on her present and past players over the last 22 years was felt during the presentation of the court unveiling back in December. The amount of women she’s inspired and molded into leaders is an achievement in itself. Coach Evers also made history as the first North Carolina coach to be selected to coach in the McDonald’s All-American game back in 2022. The Wooden Award will be added to her cabinet of brilliance while her legend continues to grow.