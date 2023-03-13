ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Whiteville Wolfpack for a 1-nil victory on Thursday in a non-conference matchup. Sophomore NeNe Ward got the decisive goal in the first half to get the Lady Eagles the win. The scoreline doesn’t tell the complete story of this one-sided victory from the host; as East Bladen sent in a flurry of shots at their opponent’s net but went without luck.

The Lady Eagles controlled most of the possession and their pressing from the front smothered the visitors. Whiteville played at a frantic pace with the little possession they managed but their opponents were quick to dismiss any counter-attacking threat in the midfield.

East Bladen’s junior left-midfielder Eli Padilla was active on the wing in the first half and her in-swingers across the box gave her opponents trouble. She almost connected with sophomore forward Jackie Medina-Leal on a through ball but Wolfpack goalkeeper Camille Priest was first to the ball. Junior center-mid Heidi Robollar snatched the ball off the foot of an opposing player before sending her shot from distance into the arms of Prest. A few moments later, Padilla made a solo run through the Whiteville midfield but was closed down by center-back Dakota Hooks before she could step foot into the box. Senior forward KayKay Shipman found a slither of space in the East Bladen defense but blasted her shot over the bar as the first half dwindled down.

The Wolfpack’s backline was asked many questions throughout the first half and they didn’t have many chances up front but they survived the Lady Eagles’ relentless pressing. They started the next half positively and were immediately attacking the Lady Eagles’ goal. East Bladen absorbed the pressure for a couple of minutes and turned their intensity level back to 10.

The Lady Eagles began to push back and were awarded several corner-kicks for their effort on goal. Shipmen danced around four defenders but her cross couldn’t connect with any Wolfpack attackers. Medina-Leal was winning the 1v1 duel with her defender on the right flank and almost found the net with a low shot at the near post. Padilla was unlucky not to get the Lady Eagles second but her shot was narrowly cleared off the line with 9 minutes remaining.

Whiteville senior center-midfielder Ashley Hester stepped up to take a free-kick on the edge of the box in their last chance at goal before the final whistle but her shot went over. The Lady Eagles are now 2-1-1 on the season and will open up conference play against Midway on Tuesday.