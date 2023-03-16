Baseball

CLINTON — The West Bladen Knights defeated the Clinton Darkhorses’ for a 13-6 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 Conference match-up. Clinton took an early 1-0 lead after senior first-baseman Oscar Rodriguez-Marin batted in sophomore Jaxon Smith. The Knights jumped ahead in the 2nd inning thanks to a fielder’s choice that saw seniors Cade Allen and Hunter Smith cross the plate. Senior infielder Kaiden Revels crushed an RBI double to bring in freshmen catcher Joshua Dawson across the plate to make the game 3-1.

The Darkhorses’ added two more runs on the board in their half of the third inning but the Knights responded with 4 runs of their own to make it 7-3. The game remained scoreless until the Knights’ senior infielder Bryce Fuller sent a solo home run over the fence in the sixth inning to shift momentum. West Bladen would eventually score four more runs to extend their lead to 12-3.

Clinton responded with their sluggers Dawson and Rodriguez-Marin driving in three runs between the both of them. Hunter Smith sent a sac fly to the outfield to bring in the Knights’ final run of the night. West Bladen sophomore Brady Durden came in to relieve senior Garrison Carr in the 3rd inning and pitched three scoreless innings without giving up a hit. Sophomore Garrett Dunham finished the rest of the game with 2 strikeouts and 3 runs on 4 hits.

Allen led the Knights in hitting with a 3-for-5 night, with an RBI and he crossed the plate three times. The Knights move to 4-4 on the season and they will meet the Darkhorses’ again on Friday.

SPIVEY’S CORNER — The Midway Raiders defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 1-0 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 Conference match-up. The game remained scoreless for seven innings in a tightly contested pitching duel and Midway scored the decisive run in the 8th inning. The Raider’s junior left-hander threw a no-hitter through 6.1 innings of work before senior Hunter Tyndall came in for relief to see out the shutout victory.

East Bladen senior Evan Pait pitched a complete game and struck out seven of the 32 batters faced. Midway sophomore Wyatt Herring batted in the game’s only run to help secure his team’s first conference win. East Bladen will meet the Raiders again at home on Friday with the hopes of bouncing back.

Softball

SPIVEY’S CORNER — The Midway Raiders defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 5-1 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 Conference matchup. The Raiders sophomore Eva McLamb led her team in hitting with a 2-for-2 performance with an RBI and a run scored. The Lady Eagles senior Laura Davisson smashed a home run in the seventh inning for her team’s only run of the game.

Sophomore Jordyn Christopher pitched a complete game for the Raiders and struck out seven of the 28 batters faced to secure the win. East Bladen will host Midway on Friday in their second meeting of the season.