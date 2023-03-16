CLINTON — The Clinton Darkhorses defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 9-0 victory in the two teams’ first SAC 7 clash of the season. Clinton’s junior forward Kenzy Yang scored four goals and dished out an assist in a dominant first-half display. It took the Darkhorses 10 minutes to break down their opponent’s defense but finally found the net after senior left-midfielder Ally Sutter’s cross found Yang poaching in the box.

Yang found the net a few moments after the restart with a through ball from junior center-midfielder Ava Williford that unlocked the visitor’s defense to make the game 2-0. The Lady Knights pushed the ball forward on the kickoff and senior forward Lainey Autry found a slither space to get her shot off but it fell into the arms of the keeper. Williford delivered a corner into the box that met the back of Anna Perry Sinclair and the trajectory of the deflection rolled into the net for the Darkhorses’ third goal of the day.

Yang completed her hattrick two minutes later after heading in another in-swinger from Williford. The Darkhorses’ controlled the majority of possession and made it difficult for their opponents to move the ball forward. West Bladen sophomore keeper Jazmy Funez Aranda was called upon plenty of times throughout the first half and she had nine saves before the end of the half. Yang snagged her fourth and her fifth goal in the 21st minute before Williford added another one two minutes later.

Clinton scored two more goals before the first half concluded to make the game 8-0 and Sinclair bagged the final goal in the second half to complete her hat trick. Williford finished the match with a goal and five assists in the big win. West Bladen will travel away to North Brunswick for a non-conference matchup this Thursday.