CLINTON — The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the Clinton Darkhorses 19-1 in a SAC 7 Conference matchup on Tuesday. West Bladen has been hot over the plate since the season started and Tuesday was no different. The Lady Knights scored 11 runs to heat up in the first inning on a chilly and windy night. The Darkhorses were struggling on the mound and gifted their opponents four runs off walks in the 3rd inning. Clinton’s junior pitcher Daria Chavis went 2-for-2 over the plate and scored her team’s only run with a fielder’s choice.

Junior Kali Allen finished the night 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and scored a run to lead the Lady Knights in slugging. Senior Kylie Durden smacked a triple and finished the night with four runs scored and 2 RBIs. Senior Kaitlynn Brisson blasted a 2 RBI double in the first inning and scored a run to highlight the Lady Knights’ excellent hitting night.

West Bladen senior pitcher Rylee Chadwick got the start on the mound and struck out eight batters while allowing a hit in three innings of work. Senior Madison Taylor came in as relief and sat down three straight batters in the fourth inning to bring the night to a close.

The Lady Knights get their third straight victory as they move to 4-4 on the season and they will meet the Darkhorses again this Friday.