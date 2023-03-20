East and West Bladen girls’ soccer and softball teams share mixed bag of wins and losses

Girls’ Soccer

EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Midway Lady Raiders for a 1-nil victory on Friday in a SAC 7 Conference clash. Freshman Gabby Rebollar was going to work on her defenders on the left flank and she got the decisive goal in the second half to secure the Lady Eagles their second straight win over the Lady Raiders in a few days’ time. The Lady Eagles outshot their opponents by double-digit margins and they had their opponents pinned back in their own half for the majority of the match.

The Lady Raiders got their best chance on goal at the beginning of the second half when a through ball split the Lady Eagles’ defense for a clear path on goal but senior winger Blair Baggett’s touch took her away from goal and she lost the angle to shoot. East Bladen’s senior Acee Campbell anchored the midfield and sprayed passes out to the wings to set up the attack going forward.

The Lady Raiders’ defense had trouble corralling Robollar and sophomore Jackie Medina-Leal as they sent a flurry of shots toward the Midway goal. Junior Reese Hester started between the sticks for the Lady Eagles and barely had to lift a finger in her team’s dominant performance. East Bladen will host SAC 7 Conference rivals Clinton on Tuesday in a pivotal clash between the top 2 teams in the SAC 7.

WEST BLADEN

BLADENBORO — The Clinton Darkhorses defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 9-nil victory on Friday in a SAC 7 Conference match-up. Clinton senior forward Kenzy Yang had another stellar performance with four goal involvements to stand out amongst her teammates. Seniors Ally Sutter and Anna Perry Sinclair both had two goals apiece to get on the scoresheet for the Darkhorses’. The Knights will look to turn things around when they host South Columbus on Tuesday.

Softball

EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Midway Lady Raiders defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for an 11-0 victory on Friday in a SAC 7 Conference match-up. The Lady Raiders crushed four home runs in the blowout victory and senior infielder Krista McLean had two home runs by herself. The Lady Raiders had sophomore Sarah Autry on top of the mound for the shut-out victory and she allowed five hits in five innings of work.

The Lady Eagles host a struggling Clinton Darkhorse team on Tuesday for another SAC 7 Conference clash.

WEST BLADEN

BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the Clinton Darkhorses for an 11-1 victory on Friday night in a SAC 7 Conference match-up. West Bladen seniors Rylee Chadwick and Kylie Durden combined arm strength to pitch a 1-hitter in their team’s second straight win against Clinton. Freshman Kali Allen led the Lady Knights in slugging with a 3-for-4 performance and she had 2 RBIs, as well as a run scored.

West Bladen will take on South Columbus at home for a non-conference match-up this Tuesday evening.