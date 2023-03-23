East Bladen runners on first and third waiting for the incoming pitch.

East Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Clinton Darkhorses’ for a 14-4 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 clash. The Lady Eagles scored seven runs in the third inning before getting six more across in the fifth inning. East Bladen senior short-stop went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead her team in slugging and she scored three runs. Freshmen Niyah Wooten and senior Laura Davisson combined arm strength to secure the Lady Eagles their first win in the SAC 7.

The Lady Eagles travel away to Clinton on Friday for their second meeting of the season.

West Bladen

BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the South Columbus Stallions for a 4-1 victory on Tuesday in a non-conference match-up. West Bladen freshmen Brenna Hester went 1-for-3 with an RBI, sophomore Holland Davis went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and junior Gracie Faircloth went 1-for-2 with an RBI to help secure the host’s sixth win of the season. Senior Rylee Chadwick pitched a complete game for the Lady Knights and she struck out seven batters while allowing four hits and a run.

The Lady Knights will travel away to Union for a non-conference match-up on Thursday night.