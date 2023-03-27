West Bladen Softball

TABOR CITY — The South Columbus Stallions defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 4-0 victory on Friday night in a non-conference match-up. The game was scoreless until the fourth inning and the Stallions jumped out in front with four unanswered runs to secure their fourth win of the season. West Bladen has now fallen to 6-5 but will look to bounce back against East Bladen on Tuesday.

East Bladen Softball

CLINTON — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Clinton Darkhorses for a 21-0 victory on Friday night in a SAC 7 Conference match-up. The Lady Eagles handled business away from home and it only took them three innings to get the job done. East Bladen got their bats working in the first inning with eight runs on the board before following it up with 13 more in the next two innings. Senior pitcher Laura Davisson got the starting job for the Lady Eagles and allowed one hit in the shutout victory. Sophomore outfielder Martha Simmons had a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate with three RBIs to secure East Bladen’s fourth win of the season.

East Bladen beat the Darkhorses’ by 35-4 in just a few days’ time but they will face a solid West Bladen team away from home for a different type of challenge this Tuesday.

West Bladen Soccer

TABOR CITY — The South Columbus Stallions defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 2-1 victory on Friday night in a non-conference match-up. The host took an early 2-nil lead in the first half but the Lady Knights were able to muster up a response with a goal from sophomore O’Mara McDonald. West Bladen senior forward Lainy Autry had 4 of her team’s 8 shots but couldn’t find the target.

The Lady Knights will take on East Bladen on Tuesday in SAC 7 conference match-up at the Castle.

East Bladen Soccer

CLINTON — The Clinton Darkhorses’ defeated the East Bladenn Lady Eagles for a 9-1 victory on Friday night in a SAC 7 Conference match-up. Darkhorse senior midfielder Anna Perry Sinclair has been a force this season and Friday night was no different with a 4-goal performance. Junior central midfielder Ava Williford provided 4 assists on a plate for her teammates to assert the host’s dominance. Clinton stays atop of the SAC 7 standings with their win against East Bladen and have a chance to run away with the conference title after beating their closest challengers twice in a week.

East Bladen will travel away to West Bladen on Tuesday in another SAC 7 clash.