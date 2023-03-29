BLADENBORO — The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 3-nil victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 Conference match-up. The Lady Eagles applied pressure to their opponent’s backline at the opening whistle and created big chances in their opponent’s box. Sophomore Jackie Medina-Leal was pulling the strings for the Lady Eagle attack with a shot and dangerous crosses through the six-yard box.

The Lady Knights were finally able to push the ball up the field after the first eight minutes of the first half with a blistering run by senior forward Lainey Autry but her shot was sent wide of the mark. East Bladen absorbed the few moments of pressure from the host and went back to controlling the possession. Sophomore NeNe Ward almost got the first goal of the evening for the Lady Eagles in the 19th minute but the keeper was able to save the shot. West Bladen senior Brooke Singleterry made a darting run through the Lady Eagles’ backline but a heavy touch prevented her from getting a shot off.

Medina-Leal went 1v1 with her defender on the touchline before attempting to curl a shot in the left corner of the net but junior keeper Briana Carranza Toledo made the save. However, the save caused a scramble at the goal line and the ball rebounded out to junior midfielder Heidi Robellar on the edge of the box for a half-volley finish to make the game 1-nil with 13 minutes remaining in the first half. The Lady Eagles could have doubled their lead shortly after the restart but Toledo pushed the shot out for a corner.

Autry used her pace to blow by her defenders once more but wasn’t able to level the score when junior keeper Reese Hester denied her the chance. Ward scored the Lady Eagles’ second goal just before the halftime whistle to go into the break with a 2-nil lead. East Bladen came out in the second half with the same intensity and sent in shot after shot. Freshmen Gabby Roballar put away the third goal as the Lady Eagles cruised to victory.

East Bladen moves to 3-2 in the SAC 7 conference and holds firmly to second place in the standings. West and East Bladen will meet each other again this Friday in their second meeting of the season.