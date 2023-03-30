BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Lady Knights softball team defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 3-0 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 conference clash. West Bladen senior Rylee Chadwick started in the center circle and threw a lights-out game through seven innings. She struck out 11 batters and allowed four hits in the shutout victory at home.

Senior Karli Priest got the start for the Lady Eagles in the center circle and held the host to three scoreless innings. The Lady Knights were able to break the deadlock when a wild throw to first on a bunt allowed senior Kylie Durden to cross home plate from third. The Lady Eagles were able to get out of the fourth inning but their lineup struggled to find an answer to Chadwick’s arm.

West Bladen was able to extend their lead in the sixth with an RBI double from Chadwick and junior Gracie Faircloth brought Chadwick home with a sacrifice bunt to make the game 3-0. The Lady Eagles were able to get a runner on base to start the seventh but the host defense didn’t flinch and was able to finish the game flawlessly.

West and East Bladen will meet again on Friday for another pivotal conference match-up.