BLADENBORO- The West Bladen Knights defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 5-4 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 Conference match-up. East Bladen senior Ty Mathis and West Bladen sophomore Garrett Dunham both got the start on the mound for their teams. The Knights took an early 3-run lead in the first three innings but the Eagles senior first-basemen Zamar Lewis smashed a 2-run homerun over the left-field fence in the fourth inning to make the game 3-2.

West Bladen went into their half of the fourth inning with their best hitters on deck and senior first-basemen Hunter Smith led off with a walk before stealing second base. Sophomore infielder Brady Durden stepped up to the plate and smashed an RBI-double to bring in Smith. Mathis was able to strike out the next batter he faced as the Knights line-up started to pick up momentum.

Durden was able to advance to third base after junior outfielder Andre Moore grounded out at first. Mathis’ pitch got away from his catcher in the dirt and Durden walked into home unimpeded for the fifth run of the night for the host. Mathis was able to strike out sophomore Hezekiah Adams to get out of the fourth inning.

Dunham delivered the heat on the mound in the fifth inning and made quick work of the Eagles lineup with three quick outs. The Eagles brought in senior right-hander Coleman Tatum in as relief for Mathis in the bottom of the fifth inning. The first batter for the Knights stepped up and grounded out to start the inning with an out. Dunham was next to bat and dropped a single in center-field to get on base for the host. Sophomore infielder Cade Allen grounded out into a double-play to conclude the fifth inning.

Senior outfielder Marlen Davis has been a consistent bat for the Eagles this season and he delivered again with a lead off single at the top of the sixth. Davis would eventually round the bases to third on a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt. The pressure fell back on the shoulders of Dunham to get the host out of the jam and he did just that with two straight outs to leave Davis stranded at third.

West Bladen had a chance to extend their lead but left a runner stranded on third base to end the sixth inning with a three run lead. Lewis led off in the seventh inning with another massive swing to right-field that landed him on third. Junior infielder Jake Futrell showed discipline at the plate and was able to walk to first with no outs. Lewis was able to cross home plate on a wild pitch to make the game 5-3 and senior infielder Garrison Tatum was able to walk to first to give the Eagles two runners on.

Durden came in as relief for Dunham to give the Knights a fresh arm to close out the game with a runner on first and second. Durden was able to strike out the first batter he faced but a runner was able to advance to third on a wild pitch in the same at-bat. Junior Lee Barnes was walked to create a bases loaded situation and Davis stepped up to the plate to knock an infield RBI-single to make the game 5-4 with two outs. Durden got the final out via a strike out that allowed the host to escape with the win.

East and West will meet each other again on Friday for their second meeting of the season.