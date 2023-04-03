ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the West Bladen Knights for a 1-nil victory on Friday for SAC 7 conference clash. The Lady Eagles were first to attack on Friday evening and sent two early shots toward their opponents net. West Bladen responded with a ball over the top of the Lady Eagles defense and into the path of senior forward Lainey Autry’s path but couldn’t capitalize on the 1v1 opportunity with goalkeeper Resse Hester.

The Lady Knights defense was much more organized than they were in the first game a few days earlier and they were spraying the ball into gaps in their opponents defense to spring counters. Autry utilized her pace to get into another 1v1 opportunity but Hester made herself big to force Autry’s shot wide of the mark.

East Bladen tightened up their defense and midfield in the last 20 minutes of the first half to control the possession. Sophomore forward NeNe Ward got two big chances but sent her shots directly into the West Bladen keeper’s hands. The middle was clogged for the Lady Eagles attack so they began to work the flanks in hope of breaking the deadlock. Junior right-back Molly Evens finally got the goal for the Lady Eagles when she drifted her shot over the keeper’s head from outside the box in the 12th minute.

East Bladen moved to 4-2 in conference play and sit in second place of the SAC 7 standings. The Lady Eagles defense secured their eighth shutout victory of the season and they will hope for the same result again this Thursday against Heide Trask in a no-conference match-up.

West Bladen will travel away to Lumberton on Monday for a non-conference match-up.