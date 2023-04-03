ELIZABETHTOWN — The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 2-1 victory on Friday for a SAC 7 match-up. Seniors Kylie Durden and Kaitlynn Brisson batted in the first two runs in the first inning to take an early lead. West Bladen senior Rylee Chadwick pitched another complete game and she allowed three hits against the 26 batters faced. East Bladen senior Laura Davisson started in the center circle and pitched an excellent seven innings despite giving up two runs in the first. She allowed four hits while giving up three walks, and she struck out four Lady Knights batters in a complete night of work.

Freshman Niyah Wooten smashed a triple to center field before sliding into home on a wild pitch to score the Lady Eagles’ only run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Chadwick struck out nine batters on the night and got the Lady Knights out of some tight innings. The Lady Knights stay a perfect 4-0 in the SAC 7 as they hold firmly to the second spot in the conference standings. The Midway Lady Raiders hold the first place spot with a 6-0 record in the race for SAC 7 conference champion.

The Lady Knights will travel away to Fairmont on Monday in another conference clash with hopes to keep the run going. The Lady Eagles will travel away to Willmington-Ashley for a non-conference match-up on Monday.