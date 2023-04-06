West Bladen

BLADENBORO- The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes for a 12-0 victory on Wednesday in a SAC 7 conference match-up. The Lady Knights were hot at the plate and their ace Rylee Chadwick started in the center circle for a dominating performance after surviving a nailbiter on Monday night in a 5-4 victory against the same opponent. Senior Kylie Durden went 3-for-4 at the plate and she had two RBIs to lead the Lady Knights in hitting. The Golden Tornadoes’ defense let them down as they struggled to find the necessary outs to get them out of innings.

West Bladen scored eight runs before the conclusion of the second inning and the long at-bats dragged on until the umpire called the game in the fifth inning. Chadwick was almost unhittable until the Golden Tornadoes finally found hits in the fourth inning but were unfortunate enough to leave two runners stranded. Chadwick got her second shutout victory in less than a week and the Lady Knights continue to run through their conference schedule as they improve to 6-0. West Bladen’s next game will be away to the West Brunswick Lady Trojans on April 17th.

East Bladen

WILMINGTON- The Willmigton-Ashley Screaming Eagles defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 5-4 victory on Monday in a non-conference match-up. East Bladen got the game-tying run across the plate in the sixth inning to eventually go an extra two innings with their opponents. Senior pitcher Karli Priest started and finished in the center circle for the Lady Eagles. She allowed eight hits and struck out five Willmington-Ashley batters in her nine innings of work. Junior pitcher Emerson Lee started over five innings before being relieved by senior Deirdre Donavan in the sixth inning for the Screaming Eagles.

Donavan only allowed two hits in her entire time in the center circle to help usher in their fourth win of the season for Willmington-Ashley. Senior Laura Davisson, sophomore Martha Simmons, and Cabria Baldwin each had three hits to lead the Lady Eagles in hitting. Senior Hannah Douglas went 2-for-5 with an RBI to lead the Screaming Eagles in hitting. East Bladen will take on North Brunswick away from home on Thursday in a non-conference match-up.