SHALLOTTE — The South Columbus Stallions defeated the East Bladen Lady Eagles for a 6-2 victory in the final round of the West Brunswick Spring Break Tournament on Wednesday. The Stallions took an early 5-0 lead in the first inning before the Lady Eagles got two runs back in the fourth inning. South Columbus scored their final run of the game in the sixth inning to solidify their victory. Senior AnnaGrey Heustess and sophomore Martha Simmions both led the Lady Eagles in hitting with 2-for-3 performances.

Junior Reah Lee finished the day with a 2-for-4 day and she had an RBI to her name to lead the Stallions in slugging. East Bladen Freshmen Jenna Brice and senior Karli Priest both got work in the center circle in their team’s loss. South Columbus Olivia Watts threw a complete game and allowed 10 hits throughout the game in her team’s victory.

The Lady Eagles will have a chance to bounce back against Fairmont next Tuesday evening.