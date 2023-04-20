West Bladen

BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the Red Springs Lady Red Devils for a 19-0 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 conference match-up. West Bladen seniors Rylee Chadwick and Madison Taylor combined arm strength to pitch a lights-out performance. Chadwick struck out three and allowed no hits in two innings of work before being relieved by Taylor. The Lady Knights were just as impressive at the plate with 16 hits spread across the lineup.

West Bladen senior Kylie Durden went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs to lead her team in slugging. Freshman Kali Allen went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and was responsible for two RBIs herself. Chadwick was credited with the win and Taylor got the save as the Knights cruised to their seventh straight win in conference play.

The Lady Knights will take a trip to Red Springs for their next game as they continue their pursuit of SAC 7 leaders Midway on Thursday.

East Bladen

FAIRMONT-The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes for a 9-4 victory on Wednesday in a SAC 7 conference clash. The Lady Eagles got their second straight win against Fairmont with the help of seniors Laura Davisson and Karli Priest combined arm strength in center circle. Davisson put in five innings of work with an impressive nine strikeout day and only allowed one run to cross the plate. Priest finished the rest of the game and she helped the Lady Eagles see out their victory.

East Bladen freshman Niyah Wooten had a stellar game at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance, an RBI, and two runs scored. Sophomore left-fielder Martha Simmions also went 3-for-4 at the plate and she batted in two runners, while also scoring two runs herself. The Lady Eagles sit in fourth place in the SAC 7 standings and will take on Red Springs next Tuesday away from home.