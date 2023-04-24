West Bladen Girls’ Softball

RED SPRINGS — The West Bladen Knights defeated the Red Springs Red Devils for a 14-1 victory on Thursday in a SAC 7 clash. This was the Knights’ second victory over the Red Devils in the week and they beat their opponents by a combined score of 33-1. West Bladen senior Kylie Durden took command of the center circle for five innings of work, with two strikes, one ball, and she allowed seven hits with no earned runs.

Thursday’s match-up started out 1-1 in the first inning before the Lady Knights tacked on four runs in the next inning. They proceeded to score in each inning until the umpire blew the game in the fifth after a six run outing in the final inning. Five Lady Knights had two or more RBIs in their away victory; senior Kaitlynn Brisson(2), senior Mackenzie Singletary(2), junior Gracie Faircloth(2), junior Megan Pait(2), and Durden had 3 RBIs after smashing a triple. Senior Rylee Chadwick went 2-for-4 at the plate and had an RBI to lead the Lady Knights in slugging.

Durden is credited with the win and the Lady Knights move to a perfect 8-0 in conference play. West Bladen now sits at the top on equal records with the Midway Lady Raiders and the SAC 7 title race is starting to heat up. The match-up between the two teams looms but the Lady Knights will have to get through the second-place St. Pauls’ Bulldogs this Tuesday.

West Bladen Girls’ Soccer

RED SPRINGS — The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the Red Springs Lady Devils for a 4-1 victory in a SAC 7 clash. Senior Lainy Autry scored a hat-trick and bagged an assist to sophomore forward O’mara McDonald in the Lady Knights second straight victory over their opponents. Sophomore Asley Sanchez-Resendiz kept the Lady Knights backline firm with 17 steals/tackles to lead her team on the defensive side of the ball.

West Bladen will look to continue winning when they take on the St. Pauls’ Bulldogs at home on Tuesday. St. Pauls have struggled this season to score a goal and they’ve failed to pick up a conference win this season. The Clinton Darkhorses remain at the top of the SAC 7 standings with a perfect 8-0 record, while scoring 74 goals and only allowing two goals in conference. East Bladen stays in second place with a 4-2 record in conference and they will continue their hunt for first against Red Springs this Tuesday.