BLADENBORO — West Bladen senior Tydrick Stewart signed his letter of intent to play football for Methodist University last Friday. Stewart’s speed and his ‘team first’ attitude has made him a versatile threat for the Knights these past few seasons. He’s not only been an excellent athlete for West Bladen but an astute scholar in the classroom as well. West Bladen head coach had high regard for Stewart’s character and the leadership he displayed on the field during his senior season.

“Coaching Tydrick has been a blessing and a pleasure,” said Williams. “He’s the model student, and he is definitely a man inside of four walls.” Williams believes that Stuart will adjust fine at the next level. “Outside of the hard work, I know he’ll bring them[Methodist] a lot of speed and shiftiness.”

Stewart showed off his ability to change a game in an instant against East Columbus last season when he found a crease in the interior for a 32-yard touchdown run. Stewart had a great individual season for the Knights and led them in receiving, rushing, and total touchdowns in his senior year. He finished the season with 1,147 yards in total offense and he also snagged two interceptions as a defensive back. Stewart was 1-of-3 Knights to make the SAC 7 All-Conference team last season to add to his individual accomplishments.

“I think I’m ready for the next level,” said Stewart. “I know freshman year will be harder because I’ll have to adjust to a college schedule but if I get the right help I need, then I’ll be alright.”

His speed translates off the field as well and he’s been one of the Knights’ premier sprinters this track season. Stewart is currently focused on the SAC 7 Conference Championship next week, as he’s been clocking around 11.1 in the 100m, 23.24 in the 200m, and runs on the Knight’s relay teams. The outdoor track season is coming towards the business end and Stewart has ambitions of going far in regionals as well.

Stewart isn’t the first member of his family to venture off to college but says he’s been dreaming of this opportunity from the beginning. “I look forward to the college experience and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Stewart. “It’s been a dream of mine because I know everyone doesn’t get a chance to go or finish.” The Stewart family is happy to see one of their kids going off to college and continuing to do something he loves doing. “They support me 100% and they’ll have my back wherever I go.”

His versatility is a gift that allows him to play anywhere on the field and he doesn’t mind playing anywhere the coaching staff needs him. “Tydrick has always been ‘the yes sir, no sir’ type of athlete,” said Williams. “He’s always going to do what is expected of him on and off the field.”

Stewart remains hungry as ever and looks forward to showing the Methodist faithful what he’s capable of doing on Saturdays. “I don’t really have a preferred position on the field,” said Stewart. “I’ll play anywhere that coach puts me, I’m just ready to be on the field competing.”

One of the most important things for Stewart when making his decision was the acceptance he received from the Methodist coaches and proximity to home played a part in his decision. “I felt wanted there and the coaching staff made me feel that when being there.”

Stewart is thankful for his time at West Bladen and he’s learned to become a better leader while being under Coach Williams. “When I first came here; I was laid back, shy, and a nervous person but I learned how to step up.” He did this by leading through his actions on the field and carrying the burden of leadership on his shoulders.