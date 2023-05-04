East Bladen Girls’ Soccer

ELIZABETHTOWN- The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the St. Pauls’ Bulldogs for a 5-nil victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 clash. The Eagles pressed their opponent’s backline from start to finish for their sixth conference win. Junior right-midfielder Molly Evens threatened the St. Pauls’ goal early with a couple of chances in the first eight minutes of the match. The Bulldogs’ Achilles heel of taking goal kicks put them under immediate pressure from the Lady Eagles’ attack.

The deadlock between the two teams was finally broken when junior Heidi Rebollar sent a dipping shot from distance into the net to put the host up 1-nil in the 33rd minute. The Lady Eagles kept their foot on the gas and created chance after chance with no luck. Sophomore attacker Jackie Medina-Leal was active on the wing and drifted inside to the center of the midfield to cause havoc for her opponents. She scored the Lady Eagles’ second goal of the day on a solo run where she dribbled through the Bulldogs’ backline before putting her shot into the back of the net in the 26th minute.

St. Pauls defended for their lives for the next 18 minutes before Evens slotted home the Eagles’ third goal of the day. Junior left-midfielder Eliana Padilla provided the assist to Evens after sending in a cross from the touchline. Robeller scored the 4th goal on a direct free kick in the beginning of the second half and Gabby Rebollar scored the fifth on a penalty kick.

Wednesday

The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Red Springs Lady Red Devils for a 2-nil victory in a SAC 7 clash. Junior right-midfielder continued her red-hot form Tuesday and put away both the Lady Eagles’ goals in the first half of Wednesday’s game. The Lady Eagles honored their three seniors of Acee Campbell, Cydney Campbell, and Rany Bell for one of their final games in blue.

East Bladen will play their final regular season game on Friday against the St. Pauls’ Bulldogs away from home.

West Bladen Girls’ Soccer

SPIVEY’S CORNER-The Midway Lady Raiders defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 2-1 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 clash. Senior winger Lainey Aurty scored the Lady Knights’ only goal of the day with an assist from senior winger Eva Ayala-Martinez. West Bladen will take on St. Pauls at home before their final game on Friday against Midway.