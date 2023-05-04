East Bladen Softball

ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the St. Pauls’ Bulldogs for a 9-4 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 clash. The Lady Eagles went up 3-1 in the first inning to take the early lead on their opponents. Senior Karli Priest took to the center circle to throw a complete game and only allowed four hits through seven. The Bulldogs had their most fruitful at-bat in the top of the fourth inning after a couple of fielding errors propelled them into a 4-3 lead.

The Lady Eagles responded in their half of the fourth with a successful at-bat that started with freshman Cabria Baldwin getting on base with a single. Baldwin would go on to steal second before being brought home by freshman Niyah Wooten, sending a single to the outfield. The game went back to being a tied ballgame but freshmen Jenna Brice quickly changed that with an RBI double to make the game 5-4. The Bulldogs went scoreless and hitless in the fifth inning and the host tacked on one more run in their half of the fifth.

East Bladen added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to solidify their third straight victory.

Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Red Springs Lady Red Devils for a 13-0 thrashing in their SAC 7 clash on Wednesday. It was the Lady Eagles’ senior night and they honored Karli Priest, Laura Davisson, Anna Grey Heustess, and Emma Tuberville. Davisson took to the center circle in her final home game and she delivered the heat with a 3-hit shutout. She also had a double, an RBI, and scored three runs in her team’s blowout victory. Freshman Niyah Wooten smashed a triple and brought home three runs for a nice evening at the plate.

The Lady Eagles climb up the SAC 7 standings and now sit in third place with a game to go. They will take on the St. Pauls Bulldogs away from home in their final regular season game of the season.

West Bladen Softball

SPIVEY’S CORNER-The Midway Lady Raiders defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 5-0 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 match-up. Midway sophomore Sarah Autry commanded the game from the center circle with a 2-hit shutout performance. She threw 8 strikes and walked two batters in seven innings of work. Senior Krista Mclean and Autry both had two RBIs on the day as they cruised their way to victory. The Lady Knights slip to second place in the SAC 7 standings with two games remaining.

West Bladen still has a chance to tie the Lady Raiders at the top of the table if they can get favorable results against St. Pauls and Midway over the next two days.