FRANKLINTON — The 2A Mideast State Regional took place this Friday with both Bladen County schools’ best athletes participating. Here are some of the top performers from East and West Bladen at the meet.

East Bladen Top Performers

Female Athlete:

Senior sprinter Sabara McLean finished 13th in the 100m prelims with a time of 14.07.

Senior sprinter Trinity Kemp finished 11th in the 200m with a time of 28.15.

Freshman hurdler Ariel Cromartie finished 12th in the 300m Hurdles with a time of 19.37.

East Bladen’s 4×1 relay team finished in sixth with a time of 52.90 and their 4×2 team finished in sixth with a time of 1:53.89.

Senior Naihena Leach and Senior Savanna Howell finished 11th and 8th in the triple jump.

Male Athlete:

East Bladen’s men 4×1 finished 11th with a time of 45.16 and their 4×2 finished in seventh with a time of 1:34.33.

Junior long jumper Omarian Atkinson finished 13th with his longest jump being an 18-3.50 ft.

Senior triple jumper Tyreon Graham finished 13th with his longest jump being 36 ft.

Senior thrower Jadon Pridgen finished in 8th for the discus and he placed 13th in the shot put.

West Bladen Top Performers

Female Athlete:

Junior sprinter Kiera Lewis finished in 12th place in the 100m prelims with a time of 13.58 and she placed 11th in the long jump.

Junior hurdler Trinity Van Eyken finished 4th in the 100m Hurdles prelims with a time of 16.62 and she placed 7th in the final with a time of 17.37. She also finished in 7th place for the 300m Hurdles with a time of 51.04.

Senior hurdler Azillyah McDonald finished in 8th place for the 100m Hurdles prelims with a time of 18.74 and she placed 8th in the final with a time of 18.94.

The West Bladen Women’s 4×1 finished in 7th place with a time of 52.91 and their 4×2 team finished in fourth place with a time of 1:50.92.

Junior thrower Harmony Jacobs finished in sixth place in the shot put with a distance of 28-00.

Male Athlete:

Junior hurdler Deyvon McDonald placed 14th in the 110mH prelims with a time of 19.24.

Junior hurdler Shaun Barkley placed 15th in the 110mH prelims with a time of 19.29.

The West Bladen Men’s 4×1 placed eighth with a time of 44.95 and their 4×2 placed 11th with a time of 1:40.09.

Senior thrower Gary Parker placed sixth in the discuss with a distance of 122-09.