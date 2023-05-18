MIDWAY BASEBALL

SPIVEY’S CORNER- The number-one seeded Midway Raiders defeated the ninth-seeded East Carteret Mariners for a 4-2 victory in the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs on Tuesday. The Raiders four runs in the fourth inning were enough to edge out the 17-9 Mariners to secure their place in the next round. Senior Hunter Tyndall, junior Tripp Westbrook, freshmen Carson Tew each had an RBI apiece in the fourth inning.

Junior left-hander John McLamb is credited with the win and he threw nine strikeouts while allowing only three hits in seven innings of work. The Raiders are now one win away from making the Eastern Regional semis but they must get through the 21st seeded Camden County Bruins. The Bruins will be coming off an upset 7-2 victory against the fourth-seeded North Lenoir Hawks in the last round.

The fourth round game will be hosted by the Midway Raiders this Friday evening as they go for their third state title in school history.

MIDWAY SOFTBALL

SPIVEY’S CORNER- The number-four seeded Midway Lady Raiders defeated the fifth seeded Nash Central Lady Bulldogs for an 11-1 victory on Tuesday in the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs. The Lady Raiders scored eight runs in the first two innings of the game to create separation between them and their opponents.

Senior Lainey Hughes went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a homerun short of completing a cycle. Senior Krista McLean, senior Mallory Baggett and sophomore Kiley Ives each had two RBI’s to their names.Sophomore pitcher Sarah Autry had a dominating performance in the center circle with 10 strikeouts while allowing the Nash Central lineup four hits in seven innings of work.

The Lady Raiders will take on the number-one seeded Camden County Bruins away from home in the next round of the playoffs. Camden survived by a hair in their last round matchup against South Columbus but they’re still a solid team that’s capable of putting runs on the board.