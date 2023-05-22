Midway Baseball

SPIVEY’S CORNER — The 21st-seeded Camden County Bears defeated the number-one-seeded Midway Raiders for a 5-4 victory in the fourth round of NCHSAA state playoffs on Friday. The game was decided in extra innings with the Bears coming out on top with two game-winning runs in the eighth. Sophomore Cooper Lewin led the Bears in slugging with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and junior John McLamb led the Raiders in slugging with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate.

Sophomore Shawn Hoff, juniors Dylan Jones and T.J. Norvell all combined arm strength on the mound to help the Bears advance to the Final Four. Camden will take on the third-seeded South Granville Vikings in a best-of-three series for the Eastern Regional Final. On the other side of the bracket in the West, the number-one-seeded Burns Bulldogs will face off against the 14th-seeded Morehead Panthers.

Midway season ended with an overall record of 23-3 and they finished 11-1 in the SAC 7 for the conference title.

Midway Softball

CAMDEN — The number-four-seeded Midway Lady Raiders defeated the number-one-seeded Camden County Bears for a 12-0 victory on Friday in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs. The Lady Raiders put up 12 runs before the fifth inning to end things early against the top seed in the Eastern Region.

Senior Lainey Hughes was instrumental in the Lady Raiders’ victory with five RBIs to her name. Midway sophomore Sarah Autry was nearly unhittable in the center circle and she allowed two hits in five innings of work. The Lady Raiders advance to the Final Four where they’ll take on the sixth-seeded North Johnston Panthers in the Eastern Regional final. The fourth-seeded West Stanly Colts will face off against the third-seeded West Wilkes Blackhawks in the Western Regional final.