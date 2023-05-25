KENLY — The Midway Lady Raiders take game one against the North Johnston Panthers in a 3-1 victory in the Eastern Regional Final on Tuesday. Sophomore pitcher Sarah Autry threw an excellent game from the center circle and she only allowed three hits against the Panthers lineup, while striking out six of the 24 batters she faced. The Lady Raiders took the lead in the third inning with a 2-1 advantage before scoring their final run in the sixth inning.

Sophomore Eva Mclamb led the Lady Raiders in slugging with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate and senior Lainey Hughes scored two of the Lady Raiders’ three runs. Seniors Jaycie Byrd, Mallory Baggett, and Krista McLean each had an RBI to their name.

North Johnston must win the next game to keep their title hopes alive and Midway can secure a spot in the state championship game with a victory this Friday. Softball powerhouse West Stanley leads their series 1-0 with West Wilkes in the Western Regional finals.