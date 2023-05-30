BLADEN COUNTY — The SAC 7 All-Conference golf team has been announced and four golfers from Bladen County have been selected. East Bladen seniors Chase Knight and Bailey Williams both were selected after solid seasons on the golf course. West Bladen’s seniors Issac Medoza and Daniel Gustafson both were selected as well.

Knight averaged 89.75 in eight conference matches this season and Williams averaged 89.625 in conference. Knight’s best score of the season came toward the back end of the season with a 78. Williams’ season best came in their first match of the season with an 81. The pair also participated in the 2A Mideast Regional where they both finished 36th in a field of 60 golfers around the region.

Mendoza stood out as the Knights’ premier golfer with an average score of 89 in eight conference matches this season. He achieved his best score of 84 on two separate occasions this season. Gustafson averaged a score of 90.75 in eight conference matches this season and his personal best was an 86. Mendoza participated in the 2A Mideast regional where he finished in 26th place with a score of 96.

Midway had a dominating year on the course and the Raiders program was rewarded with the coach and golfer of the year. Head coach Adam Capps claimed the coach of the year award and senior Logan Atkins was named golfer of the year. Atkins was the catalyst for the Raiders this season and he finished in second place in the 2A Mideast Regional with a score of 79.