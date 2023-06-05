DURHAM — The West Stanly Colts swept the Midway Lady Raiders for a 2-0 victory on Friday and Saturday in the NCHSAA 2A State Championship. West Stanly took game one with a 4-2 victory before a 10-0 thrashing in game two to secure their fourth straight 2A State Championship.

The Colts senior Payton Little came up big in both games with 5 RBIs and a home run to help her team in crunch time. Senior Lilly Honeycutt threw a 1-hit shutout on the final day for a complete day’s work in the center circle and she struck out 11 of the 21 batters faced.

The Lady Raiders had an excellent season despite falling short in the championship game and they represented the SAC 7 with resiliency. Their season finished with an overall record of 22-7 and they were crowned the Eastern Regional champs.