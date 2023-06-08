Major League

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Cubs defeated the Astros for a 2-1 victory in the semifinals of the Major League division in the Dixie Youth League on Wednesday. The Cubs took the victory on a bases-loaded walk to send the Cubs to Monday’s title game. It was a pitching duel for most of the game between the two teams and the Astros were forced to take out their hot hand of Trey Wilson in the final inning after he went over the pitching limit.

Wilson only allowed 3-hits before having to hand the ball over to his relief pitcher. The Cubs’ Eli Woodell came in as relief and helped keep the score tight with his command on the mound. The Cubs will meet the Braves to decide the champion at 6 p.m. next Monday.

The Braves defeated the Athletics in their semifinal in a tight 9-8 victory to punch their ticket to Monday night.

Minor League

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Twins defeated the Dodgers for a 14-4 victory to win the Minor League Championship on Wednesday in the Dixie Youth League. The Twins exploded for an early 9-0 lead after a long at-bat in the bottom of the first inning. The Dodgers were able to get 4 runs back in the top of the second but the Twins’ offense showed no signs of slowing down and tacked on two more runs in their half of the second to create separation.

Good pitching on the mound kept the Twins in full control of the evening and they cruised the last few innings to secure the trophy.