BLADEN COUNTY — The SAC 7 All-Conference selections have been made and nine athletes from Bladen County are on the list for excellent seasons. West Bladen senior ace and infielder Rylee Chadwick was named “Player of the Year” for a stellar year around the diamond. Chadwick finished with an overall record of 11-8 and she went 8-2 in the SAC 7, while also recording a save. She pitched in 13 complete games for the Lady Knights this season and she struck out 148 batters in over 100 innings of work.

Chadwick also played in the infield as a shortstop and she was capable of making things happen from the batter’s box with 15 RBIs to her name this season. She led her team in 3 different statistical hitting categories with a .478 batting average on 33 hits and she had a .589 on-base percentage. Chadwick also led the Lady Knights with 21 stolen bases and she scored 34 runs on the season.

Midway head coach Susan Clark was awarded “Coach of the Year” for her team’s dominance in the SAC 7 and making a run to the NCHSAA 2A State Championship game. The Lady Raiders ran through their conference schedule by going a perfect 12-0. Midway’s offense averaged 9.75 runs per game in the regular season and 5.8 runs per game in the postseason.

East Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Lady Eagles to make All-Conference were the following– senior ace and infielder Karli Priest, senior infielder and pitcher Laura Davisson, sophomore outfielder Martha Simmons and freshmen outfielder Niyah Wooten.

Priest was the Lady Eagles ace this season with an overall record of 5-6 with a 3.32 ERA and she struck out 76 batters. Priest pitched in 8 complete games with 2 shutout victories including a no-hitter against Red Springs in a 17-0 victory. She was also a reliable hitter for the Lady Eagles this season with 23 hits on a batting average of .319. Priest finished the year with a team-high 20 runs scored and she had six RBIs to her name.

Davisson put up some stellar hitting numbers this season with 22 hits on a .301 batting average, 12 RBIs, and she scored 16 runs. She also had one of the best arms in the Lady Eagles bullpen and finished her season with a 4-4 record on a 3.43 ERA. She struck out 57 batters in 49 innings of work and recorded two shutout victories in conference play.

Simmons was a key component to the Lady Eagles lineup this season and she led her team in five categories. She finished the season with a team-high 31 hits on a .470 batting average, while she’s responsible for 13 RBIs, a home run and she scored 20 runs.

Wooten had an excellent freshmen season for the Lady Eagles and she became an important figure in the lineup. Wooten racked up 21 hits on a .288 batting average and she had 11 RBIs for a solid start to a high school career.

West Bladen

BLADENBORO — The Lady Knights to make All-Conference were the following— senior ace and infielder Rylee Chadwick, senior pitcher and infielder Kylie Durden, senior catcher Mackenzie Singletary, senior outfielder Kaitlynn Brisson, senior infielder and pitcher Madison Taylor.

Durden posted a perfect 3-0 record while in the center circle for the Lady Knights and she struck out 13 batters in 15 innings of work. She was the x-factor in her team’s lineup with 32 hits on a .471 batting average and she led her team with 23 RBIs. Durden also led her team with a .750 slugging percentage and smashed a home run. Durden put up impressive numbers in her senior year and she will continue her progression with Guilford College next year.

Singletary was clutch inside the batter’s box this season with 22 hits on a .361 batting average. She finished with a slugging percentage of .442 while being responsible for 14 RBIs and 5 doubles.

Brisson was key to the Lady Knights’ offense with 20 RBIs to her name and she batted at a .333 average on 21 hits. She was amongst the top sluggers in the conference with a slugging percentage of .460.

Maddison’s arm was called upon when the Lady Knights needed to close out games in the center circle. She’s posted 4 saves and she’s sat down 14 batters in 12 innings of work this season. Maddison smacked 11 hits on a .208 batting average and finished the year with 7 RBIs.