ELIZABETHTOWN — The Tar Heels defeated the Braves 3-1 on Friday evening in the Bladen Dixie Youth League. The Tar Heels C.J. McCracken and Jaxon Hair combined arm strength for 13 strikeout performances to secure their second win of the season. The Braves went down early after the Tar Heels stole home plate in the first inning but were able to tie the game up in their half of the second inning on a balk. Dawson Edwards smacked a 2-RBI double in the Tar Heels half of the second inning to take the lead.

The Rays defeated the Yardgoats for an 8-7 victory on Friday evening in the Bladen Dixie Youth League. The Yardgoats clawed back from 7-1 down in the third inning to tie the game at 7-7. Claxton Tatum regained the lead for the Rays on a 2-out go-ahead run to put them in position for the victory. The Yardgoats had one more chance to steal the game with a bases-loaded situation but the game-tying run was thrown out at the plate for the final out.

The Rays secured victory with only a single hit as they capitalized on eight walks. Ryker Strickland led the Yardgoats in hitting with a 2-2 performance at the plate and smacked a double in the final inning of play. The Rays are now 1-3 and the Yardgoats fall to 1-1 on the season.