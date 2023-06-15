ELIZABETHTOWN — Three East Bladen baseball players signed their letter of intents for college and will continue their baseball pursuits at the next level.

Evan Pait, Zamar Lewis, and Ty Mathis shined for the Eagles last season and their hard work has gotten them to this point.

Pait signs his letter of intent with Brunswick Community College where he’ll be expected to begin his career atop the mound.

Lewis signs his letter of intent to play for Fayetteville Technical Community College where he’ll be used as a position player.

Mathis signs his letter of intent to play with Pitt Community College in Greenville where he’ll be used as a position player.

Pait was an all-around force with the Eagles and BCC has shown a special interest in his arm talent. He showed his command on the mound several times in the 2023 season with a season’s best 15 strikeout performance against St. Pauls at home in 2-0 shutout. Pait also gave Western Harnett headaches with a 14 strikeout performance during the Terry Sanford Easter Tournament in April. He posted a 4-2 record on a 4.18 ERA and he struckout 76 batters in 45.2 innings of work.

Lewis played primarily as the Eagles first-basemen this season and he had a stellar year hitting the ball. He improved a lot in his senior season and led the Eagles in on-base percentage, RBI’s, home runs and steals. Lewis’ best game this season came against Clinton with 5-RBI’s on three hits at the plate in an 11-1 trouncing. He stood out with a homerun and huge triple that stayed in the park by a hair against West Bladen. FTCC receives a huge talent as Lewis continues his progression at the next level.

Mathis played one season with the Eagles but he stood out as one of the best hitters on the team and his versatility allowed him to play multiple positions in the infield. He batted a .383 average on 18 hits, 12 RBI’s, and 11 stolen bases. Mathis displayed his power when he smashed a homerun over the left-field fence against Terry Sanford in the final of the Terry Sanford Easter Tournament. He’s also a capable pitcher and that will give his future school Pitt plenty of options on how to utilize his talent.