BLADENBORO — West Columbus Post 204 defeated West Bladen Post 404 for an 11-9 victory in the Junior American Legion on Friday night at West Bladen High School. West Columbus took an 11-0 lead through the first four innings of the game but West Bladen gave their best effort to claw their way back. West Columbus’s Jake Odham sent a single down the right field line with one out on the board before the catcher Matthew Hannah blasted an RBI double down the third base line to make the game 1-0.

West Bladen was able to get out of a bases-loaded situation to survive the top of the first inning with a fielder’s choice at home plate and a Cade Allen strike down the middle of the plate. West Columbus Bryson Edwards stood atop the mound to start the game for the team in blue and he was able to force a groundout from West Bladen’s lead batter. West Bladen’s Allen stood tall in the batter’s box and was able to drop a single to right field to get on base as the tying run.

Edwards struck out the next batter and walked the next two batters he faced to load the bases up at the bottom of the first inning. West Bladen’s catcher Josh Dawson took a few pitches before popping out to conclude the inning with three runners stranded. Allen started the next inning with a walk and West Columbus hitters began to salivate at the chance to extend their lead with no outs on the board. Center-fielder Drake Grainger crushed a ball to right field that went past the outfielder’s glove before jetting around the bases for a 2-run inside the park home run to make the game 3-0.

West Bladen was able to get out of the jam but still found it difficult to make solid contact with the ball in their half of the second inning. Right-hander Tyler Lewis came into the game for Allen as a relief to give the West Columbus lineup something new to look at. Lewis started his night with two straight walks but was able to sit down West Columbus designated hitter Ethan Soles. Left-fielder Skylar McNiar showed discipline at the plate and was able to walk to first for another bases-loaded situation.

West Columbus was able to get a freebie across the plate after scoring on passed balls and extended their lead moments later with a sac fly to make the game 5-0. The bottom of the third quickly concluded for West Bladen after the West Columbus defense successfully executed a double-play to hold their opponents scoreless. Things took a turn for the worst in the top of the fourth inning from West Bladen’s perspective after a lead-off walk and catcher Hannah crushing a double to the left-field fence to give their opponents a runner on second and third.

Edwards held West Bladen’s lineup scoreless through the first four innings and he was replaced by Josh Harrison in the fifth. Cole Edge stepped up to the plate and smacked a 2-RBI triple to the left-field fence to start a six-run inning for the visiting team. Staring down the barrel of an 11-0 deficit the home team continued to battle against the odds and were able to begin their rally back in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Dawson was able to bring home Allen with a liner to center field to plate their first run of the night. Left-fielder Jackson Smith followed suit with a liner to center-field of his own to bring home Hunter Hester to make the game 11-2. West Bladen held firm defensively and came back in their half of the sixth without fear. They were able to trim the West Columbus lead to four after five runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth.

Brady Durden came in as relief in the fourth and was able to hold the West Columbus lineup scoreless through three innings. West Bladen showed discipline at the plate to force walks and eventually was gifted two runs for their self-control in the batter’s box. Unfortunately for the host, they weren’t able to complete the comeback and West Columbus survived for the win. Jackson Smith led West Bladen in slugging with a 2-for-5 performance and three RBIs despite the loss.

West Bladen will travel to Lumberton for their next game in hopes to bounce back from Friday night.