ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen football team has begun their summer workouts as they prepared for their season opener against the North Brunswick Scorpions. Head coach Robby Priest and the Eagles start their season on the road before hosting West Bladen on August 25th for their home opener. Then they’re back on the road for a clash with Wilmington-Ashley on September 1st. Ashley finished last season with a 1-9 overall record but they have plenty of returners from last season to give them experience on their fresh start to the season.

The Eagles’ next three games following the long road trip to the coast will be followed by three straight home games against James Kenan, South Columbus, and East Columbus. East Bladen are familiar with South Columbus and they snatched a 35-14 victory against them last season. The Eagles will host the East Columbus Gators for their Homecoming game on September 22nd. They’ll travel away to Pender to close out their games for the month of September and will be on the road for the next game against Heide Trask.

The Eagles will conclude their regular season games against West Columbus and Whiteville. The game against West Columbus will be the Eagles senior night and the regular season finale will be hosted by the Whiteville Wolfpack. East Bladen will have a bye on the final week of games before the start of the postseason.

East Bladen’s volleyball team will open their 2023 season against the Clinton Darkhorses’ on August 15th at home. They meet face-to-face with their county rivals West Bladen on August 17th and will meet them again a week later on August 24th. The Lady Eagles’ senior night will be against the Whiteville Lady Pack on October 12th for their final game of the regular season.

East Bladen’s women’s tennis team will open up their season against Clinton at home on August 15th. They meet West Bladen for their second match of the season on August 17th before traveling down the road to meet them once more in a week’s time. September 21st will be the Lady Eagles’ senior night before they close out their season with three straight road games.