CLARKTON — The Dixie Youth Baseball District 2 Majors will take place this weekend at Clarkton Dixie Youth Complex. This weekend’s tournament will be double-elimination and the winner will book a trip to the state tournament on July 15 in Pembroke. Hopefully the weather will cooperate to allow for a great weekend of games and let the youth shine on the diamond.

The first game will take place at noon with Bladen County taking on South Columbus in the first matchup this Saturday. Then Columbus County will square-off at 2 p.m. with Riegelwood. Whiteville will be waiting in the winners bracket for the winner of Bladen County and South Columbus. Whitevilles game will be at 2:30 p.m. and the losing teams from Saturday’s games will meet at 4:30 p.m. for an elimination game.

The District 2 Majors Supplemental will be held at Clarkton Dixie Youth Complex as well and will be double-elimination. Bladen County will face Whiteville on Saturday at 11 am and will be followed by Elizabethtown and Columbus County at 1 pm. The winners from Saturday’s matchup will face each other on Sunday at 4 p.m. and the elimination game will take place at 2 p.m., earlier in the day.

The Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 Minors and Majors will meet in Elizabethtown to decide who advances to the state tournament. The winners of this weekend’s tournament will book a trip to the Minor League state tournament that will be held in Lumberton on July 8. Saturday’s games will start with the District 9 Majors at Leinwand Field to start the day of baseball.

Elizabethtown will take on Lumberton at 10 p.m. and the next game will be Red Springs and Fairmont at noon. The elimination game will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday with the losers from Day 1 squaring off with each other. The winners from Saturday will clash at 5 p.m. shortly after.

The first Minor League game will be Elizabethtown taking on Fairmont at 10:30 am and will be followed by West Robenson taking on Lumberton at 12:30 p.m. Red Springs will be waiting in the winners bracket for the winner of Elizabethtown and Fairmont this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The loser of Elizabethtown-Fairmont will take on the loser of West Robeson-Lumberton in the elimination game at 5:30 p.m.