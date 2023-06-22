BLADEN COUNTY — The idea of amateurism has been revised these last few years with the introduction of NIL (short for “name, image, and likeness) deals in college sports and now it’s beginning to trickle down to the high school level. Starting July 1st of this year all student-athletes in the state of NC will have an opportunity to profit off doing what they love. The NCHSAA Board of Directors approved a new policy in May that will allow high school athletes in the state of North Carolina to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

NC will join 27 other states in allowing their student-athletes the opportunity of NIL deals and have officially opened the door to full monetization. College athletes have been able to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness since 2021 after years of long debate. Both NC and VA legislations started paving the way for student-athletes to receive NIL deals with discussions as late as last year and now the day has finally arrived for the new age of amateurism. Tennessee was the only state bordering NC that allowed their student-athletes to get NIL deals prior to the decision being made final by the board in May.

There’s currently over 180,000 student athletes in NC and this new policy will give athletes a taste of what it’s like to be paid like the pros. NCHSAA will require student-athletes to complete an educational course on name, image and likeness before signing agreement for NIL deals. Coaches, athletic directors, principals and parents will also be required to take the same course.

Student-athletes will be able to monetize themselves through appearances, athlete-owned brands, product endorsements, autographs, and they can use their social media to market. They can also host camps and coaching clinics using their name, image and likeness as well. All deals must be reported to the student-athletes school and the school must report the deals with the NCHSAA. This new policy from NCHSAA will of course come with rules and regulations. Student-athletes can’t be paid directly by schools to preserve the fairness of competition and to protect the interest of the athlete.

Coaches and other school personnel are prohibited from using NIL deals to recruit athletes. Schools will also be prohibited from facilitating NIL deals or acting as agents for their athletes. The name of schools cannot be promoted by student-athletes if they were to choose to host camps or clinics. Also, student-athletes will not be allowed to promote anything that aligns with adult entertainment, gambling, alcohol or vaping.

Most NIL deals are expected to come from local businesses and brands except for the rare cases of major national attention like athletes with the recognition of Bronny James. Even if the compensation isn’t in the millions these types of deals can help better situations for athletes’ families and themselves. Also this will help local businesses and brands grow within the community and with the help of student-athletes it can expand their reach with different audiences.