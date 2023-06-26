Elizabethtown v. Fairmont

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown defeated Fairmont in a 14-6 victory in the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 Major Tournament on Sunday. The top of the first inning was forgettable for Elizabethtown with one hit and no runs scored in a quick at bat. Fairmont’s right-hander Locklear started the game on the mound for the team in black and yellow.

Elizabethtown’s Lakota Schmale took to the mound to start and began his day allowing a single from T. Singleterry to leadoff. DJ Jones slapped an infield single that allowed Singleterry to round the bases to score the first run of the game. D. Oxendine was able to slap a single down the right-field line but was caught stealing moments later to give Elizabethtown their first out.

Schmale and the Elizabethtown defense held firm to keep the score at 1-0 going into the top of the second inning. Locklear was able to get two quick outs to start the inning but hit Greylon Robinson with a pitch to put a runner on base. Colt Lewis stepped up to the batter’s box and crushed an RBI-double to get Elizabethtown their first run of the day across the plate. Owen Hall showed discipline at the plate for a walk to place him at first base.

Schmale stepped up to the plate with his tall frame and crushed a single to center field that allowed Hall and C. Lewis to cross home plate. Fairmont failed to respond as the Elizabethtown defense held them scoreless. The Elizabethtown lineup continued to collect bases and extend their lead at the top of the third inning. Eli Woodell and Stryker Pait were able to draw walks to place two runners in a favorable spot for the home team. Lewis slapped a single to bring home Woodall to put Elizabethtown up 4-1. Pait and Lewis were able to cross the plate on passed balls in a bases loaded situation.

Fairmont’s lineup struggled to find offense and were held scoreless to end the third inning. Elizabethtown kept pushing in their half of the fourth inning with Schmale crushing a triple to bring home Elizabethtown’s seventh run of the evening. Fairmont were finally able to respond with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Elizabethtown’s lineup continued to fire off runs in the fifth and sixth inning that allowed them to pull away comfortably. Schmale had an excellent all-around day with six hits allowed and 11 strikeouts on top of the mound, and he finished his day in the batter’s box with two clutch hits. Colt Lewis and Gunner Lewis both had two RBIs on the evening, while Colt Lewis went 2-for-2 with three runs scored to lead Elizabethtown in slugging.

Elizabethtown advances to Tuesday’s championship game to decide who makes it to the state tournament in Pembrooke on July 15.

Red Springs v. Lumberton

ELIZABETHTOWN — Red Springs defeats Lumberton for a 17-14 victory in the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 Major Tournament on Sunday afternoon. Lumberton went down 6-0 in the first inning after a rough start defensively but were able to bite back in their half of the first inning. Lumberton B. Patterson leadoff with a single and was able to round the bases to eventually cross the plate on a wild pitch in the dirt. Lumberton were able to get their second run on a fielder’s choice to shrink the Red Springs lead to four.

Red Springs were held to no hits and no runs scored in the next inning to give Lumberton a chance to get back in the game. They did just that with two more runs to cross home plate. Red Springs kept momentum in their favor and were able to get their seventh run across the plate with the help of Eli Locklear smashing a double to left field. Red Spring and Lumberton continued to go back and forth with each other but Lumberton weren’t able to close the gap between the two teams.

Lumberton was eliminated from the tournament with their second loss on the weekend and Red Springs will face off with Fairmont on Monday to decide who will meet Elizabethtown in the championship this Tuesday.