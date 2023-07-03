BLADENBORO — Purnell Swett defeated West Bladen for a 4-3 victory in the Junior American Legion last Thursday. West Bladen drew first blood with Cade Allen bringing home Garret Dunham with a single to give them the lead at 1-0. Purnell Swett responded in their half of the second inning with Everitt Pinto slapping a single to left field to bring home the tying run. Allen started on top of the mound for West Bladen and his right arm helped them out of the inning.

However, the West Bladen lineup struggled to string hits together with Gavin James commanding heat on the mound. There wasn’t much separating the two teams but Purnell Swett found some offense in the fourth inning. Sam Brewington hopped into the batter’s box before delivering an RBI-double to extend Purnell Swett’s lead to 2-1. Brewington was able to cross home plate on a fielder’s choice a few moments later to conclude their half of the fourth inning with a 3-1 lead.

West Bladen failed to respond and Purnell Swett strung three hits together in the fifth inning to stretch the lead to 4-1. West Bladen’s final opportunity to claw their way back into the game was in the sixth inning and Dunham started the sixth inning off with a single to right field. Dunham turned on the jets to steal second base before his teammate Allen crushed a ball to left to bring him safely around home. Allen was able to round the bases on a wild pitch and was able to cross home plate on a Purnell Swett error.

West Bladen was able to get two runners on with the tying run at second and the leading run on first. Unfortunately for the home team, Purnell Swett’s defense held firm when it mattered most and the hosts were caught in a fielder’s choice.

Allen went 2-for-3 on the night with 2 RBIs to lead the West Bladen lineup in slugging and he also pitched the first two innings. He finished on the mound with an unearned run on two hits, a walk, and three strikeouts. Tyler Lewis came in as relief for the final five innings and allowed two runs on six hits, four walks, and he struck out two.

Jackson Jacobs finished the night with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate to lead Purnell Swett in slugging. Jame pitched six innings and allowed three runs on six hits, with 4 walks and six strikeouts. C. Jacobs was given the responsibility of closing out the game and struck out one while holding the West Bladen lineup scoreless in the final inning.

West Bladen took a tough loss and is now 3-4 on the season.