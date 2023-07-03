Elizabethtown All-Stars defeat Fairmont

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown defeated Fairmont last week to secure the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 Majors Tournament Championship. They also secured their spot in the state tournament that will be held in Lumberton on July 14. The Elizabethtown All-Stars is jam-packed with explosive hitters throughout the lineup and will always have a puncher’s chance. Trey Wilson displayed some of his team’s power with a grand-slam home run in Elizabethtown’s comeback win against Fairmont in the Championship game.

Elizabethtown will also go into the state tournament with plenty of capable pitchers and athleticism in their outfield. Lakota Schemale, Colt Lewis, and Noah Ray had impressive showings on the mound during their tournament run. Schemale threw an excellent game from the mound in Elizabethtown’s first meeting with Fairmont to get them into the championship game. Lewis came in as relief in the championship game and he pounded the strike zone for a 2.1 hitless relief. Ray pitched a 3-hitter and struck out 10 batters in his outing against Lumberton, while also pitching 2.2 innings in the championship game.

Wilson is also a capable pitcher to add to his versatile skill set on the diamond. The combination of hitting, pitching, and heart will make Elizabethtown a formidable opponent to face in the state tournament next week.