ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen football stars Rodney Lacewell and Masion Brooks were selected to participate in the Shrine Bowl Combine this Saturday in Greensboro. Lacewell is a versatile player that’s capable of playing on the offensive or defensive line but he will be evaluated as an offensive linemen at the combine. Brooks was one of the top running backs in the state of NC last season with over 1,436 yards on the ground and 19 rushing touchdowns.

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is a traditional game between the top prospects from both NC and SC. The game is held yearly and will kick off on December 16 in Spartanburg, SC after the state postseason. Team SC took the victory against Team NC last year for a 17-13 victory.

The East Bladen stars will participate in a gauntlet of drills in front of Shrine Bowl Coaches in order to earn a spot on the roster for the prestigious High School Showcase. Lacewell and Brooks participated in the first selection in Clinton a while back and will get another chance to leave an impression on the coaching staff for Team NC. The combine for final selections will be taking place at Page High School in Greensboro.