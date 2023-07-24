As the school year approaches, so do fall sports! East and West Bladen will be holding tryouts for various teams that are gearing up to start preparations for their seasons.

Volleyball

The West Bladen Lady Knights will be holding volleyball tryouts from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on July 31. In order to participate, each player must have an updated physical on file. West Bladen FamilyID must be completed as well before arriving for the first day and each participant needs to present for both days of tryouts.

The East Bladen Lady Eagles will hold volleyball tryouts on August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd from 4-6 pm. Players must have an updated physical on file in order to participate and are required to be at tryouts on all three days.

Tennis

The West Bladen Lady Knights tennis team will hold their first practice on July 31 at 3:30 p.m. at West Bladen High School. All participants must have a current physical before they can begin practicing. Reach out to Head Coach Billy Bryant at 910-876-9520 for any other information.

Soccer

The East Bladen Eagles will hold soccer tryouts at 6 p.m. on July 31. Players must have an updated physical on file in order to participate in tryouts next week. Each player is required to bring cleats, shin guards, and a water bottle to practice. For more information contact Head Coach Jay Raynor at (910)876-0003.