BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights start their mandatory practices for football on July, 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reach out to Coach Stanley Williams for any additional information.

West Bladen girls’ tennis practice scheduled to begin on Monday will now take place at Bladen County Park due to the school’s tennis courts not yet being ready for practice or play.

Coach Billy (Buck) Bryant reminds players must have a physical and updated Family ID before they can participate. For further information contact Coach Bryant at 910-876-9520.