SHALLOTTE — The East Bladen Eagles will participate in the “Bash At The Beach” on Aug. 11-12 at West Brunswick High School. The Jamboree will be a two-day event with 16 schools across the southeast region of NC participating in the preseason event. East Bladen will scrimmage with South Brunswick at 8 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the final exhibition game of the evening.

South Brunswick finished last season with an overall record of 5-6 and made it to the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, where they were defeated by Terry Sanford in the first round. The Cougars’ leading rusher Ethan Overton returns for his senior season as he’ll be a key player on the offensive side of the ball. The Cougars had a potent defense last season but lost some of their star players from the defensive line to graduation.

East Bladen finished last season with an overall record of 5-6 and made it to the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, losing to Hertford County in the first round. The Eagles have a top prospect in Masion Brooks to spearhead their offense and they have a speedy Kalec Autry in the middle-linebacker position on the defensive side of the ball. Both young men return for their senior season and they both were heavily involved in last season’s success. East Bladen bumped down to 1A and will be taking on schools in the Southern 1A/2A Conference.

The first game on Friday will be Northside Jacksonville clashing with Topsail at 5 p.m. The next game will be at 6 p.m. as New Hanover takes on Havelock. Wilmington-Laney and Wallace-Rose Hill will play at 7 p.m., making them the third game of the day. East Duplin and Wilmington-Hoggard will play at 8 p.m. and will be the last matchup of the evening.

The first game on Saturday will start at 5pm with South Columbus taking on Wilmington-Ashley. Kinston and West Brunswick will play the second scrimmage of the day at 6 p.m. Whiteville will clash with North Brunswick at 7 p.m. before the Eagles take to the field in the finale. Tickets will be $10 dollars at the gate and tickets are up for presale online at gofan.com.