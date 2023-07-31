BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights football team will participate in a jamboree in Lumberton and the Sampson County jamboree in Clinton. The Knights junior varsity and varsity will both be involved in the tune-up game at Lumberton High School on Wednesday, August 9th. West Bladen’s JV will clash with Lumberton’s JV at 5 p.m. to kick things off. Head Coach Stanley Williams and the Knights varsity team will kick off at 7 pm against the Purnell Swett Rams.

The Rams finished last season with an overall record of 3-7 and finished seventh in their conference. Purnell Swett junior middle-linebacker and tight-end Charles Wilkes was the leading tackler for the Rams last season. Senior defensive linemen Zachary Harris also stood out for the Rams’ defense with seven sacks last season. Both players will be crucial to the Purnell Swett defense.

The Knights will travel to Clinton High School on Friday, August 11th to participate in the Sampson County Jamboree. West Bladen will have the third game of the day as they clash with the Hobbton Wildcats at 7 p.m. Hobbton finished last season with an overall record of 10-3 and made it to the third round of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs. The Wildcats quarterback Cole Weeks returns for his senior season after throwing 27 touchdown passes in his junior year.

Hobbton will go into the season with plenty of experience as the bulk of their 10-3 team from last season will be present for this year’s campaign. The affair will be a reunion for Hobbton head coach Joe Salas as he meets with his former team in next week’s scrimmage.

The Knights will have some key players from last season returning on both sides of the ball and will look to build momentum in the jamboree before their opening-day match-up with South Columbus on Aug. 18. Junior athlete Hezikiah Adams will be crucial for both the Knights’ offense and defense this season. Adams’ athleticism is something the Knights will look to utilize this season with his ability to play multiple positions on the field and he’s been taking reps under center this summer.

The Sampson County Jamboree will have eight other schools in attendance with Union and Lejune kicking things off at 5 p.m. in the first game of the evening. Fairmont will clash with Lakewood at 6 p.m. for the second game of the day and West Bladen will play in the following game. Midway will scrimmage against Lumberton during the 8 p.m. game and Clinton will clash with West Columbus at 9 p.m. in the finale.

Admissions for the Sampson County Jamboree will be $8 dollars at the gate.