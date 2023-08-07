ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles gear up for the upcoming cross country season with their first meet approaching on Aug. 26 at the Creek Run Invitational, hosted by Gray’s Creek. East Bladen starts practice at 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday at East Bladen High School. For more information, reach out to head coach Wilson Bolden with questions.

BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights begin practice on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. and the team will meet at the track. All runners will be required to bring an updated physical and an updated Family ID before they can participate. The Knights’ first official meet of the season will be at Creek Run Invitational.