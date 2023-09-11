WEST BLADEN VOLLEYBALL

BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the Lakewood Lady Leopards for a 3-0 victory on Thursday night in a non-conference clash. The Lady Knights battled their opponents in the first two sets of the match for a 25-22 victory in the first set and a 26-24 victory in the second set. Senior Trinity Meares stood out in the West Bladen attack with 7 kills, three service points, a dig, and a block.

The Lady Knights took the third set with ease for a 25-12 victory to seal their fourth win of the season as they moved to 4-6 on the year. Senior Jenna McLean also had an excellent game with 10 service points, 11 assist, two kills and a dig. West Bladen will travel away to Heide Trask for their next game this Monday.

WEST BLADEN SOCCER

LAKE WACCAMAW-The West Bladen Knights defeated the East Columbus Gators for a 6-nil victory on Thursday in a non-conference match-up. Sophomore Jonah Bryan and freshmen Alejandro Lopez Sandoval combined for four goals between them in the blowout victory. Lopez Sandoval stood out by dishing out two assists to add to his goal tally for the evening.

Senior goalkeeper Oswaldo Gonzalez-Lopez started in goal for the Knights and is credited with the clean sheet. This is the first shutout victory for the Knights in seven games as they move to 2-5 on the season. West Bladen will travel away to Union for their next game this Monday.

EAST BLADEN SOCCER

CLINTON-The Clinton Darkhorses’ defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 7-1 victory on Thursday in a non-conference match-up. Clinton senior Walker Spell finished Thursday’s game with two goals and two assists to secure his team’s fifth victory of the year. The Eagles now fall to 3-3 on the season and they will have a chance to bounce back this Monday against East Columbus at home.